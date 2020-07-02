Invivo Therapeut has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Health Care Equipment Industry (NVIV, IVC, ANGO, CFMS, TRXC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Invivo Therapeut ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.14. Invacare Corp is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.61. Angiodynamics In ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.97.

Conformis Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.04, and Transenterix Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.37.

