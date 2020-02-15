Invivo Therapeut is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (NVIV, TRXC, EYES, RMTI, GNMK)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Invivo Therapeut ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.00. Following is Transenterix Inc with a sales per share of $0.05. Second Sight Med ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $0.08.
Rockwell Medical follows with a sales per share of $1.12, and Genmark Diagnost rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $1.13.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Invivo Therapeut and will alert subscribers who have NVIV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales per share invivo therapeut amex:trxc transenterix inc second sight med rockwell medical genmark diagnost