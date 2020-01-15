Invivo Therapeut is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (NVIV, TRXC, EYES, RMTI, GNMK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Invivo Therapeut ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.00. Following is Transenterix Inc with a sales per share of $0.05. Second Sight Med ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $0.08.

Rockwell Medical follows with a sales per share of $1.12, and Genmark Diagnost rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $1.13.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Genmark Diagnost on May 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.79. Since that call, shares of Genmark Diagnost have fallen 29.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.