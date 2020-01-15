MySmarTrend
Invivo Therapeut is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (NVIV, TRXC, EYES, RMTI, GNMK)

Written on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:40am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Invivo Therapeut ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.00. Following is Transenterix Inc with a sales per share of $0.05. Second Sight Med ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $0.08.

Rockwell Medical follows with a sales per share of $1.12, and Genmark Diagnost rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $1.13.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Genmark Diagnost on May 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.79. Since that call, shares of Genmark Diagnost have fallen 29.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

