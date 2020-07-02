Invitae Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Biotechnology Industry (NVTA , GILD , REGN , CLVS , DVAX )

We looked at the Biotechnology industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA ) ranks first with a gain of 14.45%; Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD ) ranks second with a gain of 5.14%; and Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN ) ranks third with a gain of 4.67%.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS ) follows with a gain of 4.42% and Dynavax Technolo (NASDAQ:DVAX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.95%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Invitae Corp and will alert subscribers who have NVTA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.