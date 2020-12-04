Investors Real has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Diversified REITs Industry (IRET, ESRT, PSB, AAT, OLP)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Investors Real ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -9.6%. Following is Empire State Rea with a EBITDA growth of 1.2%. Ps Business Park ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 5.0%.

American Assets follows with a EBITDA growth of 7.8%, and One Liberty Prop rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 8.0%.

