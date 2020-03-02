Investors Bancor has the Best Relative Performance in the Regional Banks Industry (ISBC , RF , TCBI , SNV , PB )

Below are the top five companies in the Regional Banks industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Investors Bancor (NASDAQ:ISBC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.77%; Regions Financia (NYSE:RF ) ranks second with a loss of 0.26%; and Texas Capital Ba (NASDAQ:TCBI ) ranks third with a loss of 0.83%.

Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV ) follows with a loss of 1.13% and Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.17%.

