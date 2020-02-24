Investors Bancor has the Best Relative Performance in the Regional Banks Industry (ISBC , OPB , IBKC , NBHC , CSFL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Regional Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Investors Bancor (NASDAQ:ISBC ) ranks first with a gain of 0.69%; Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB ) ranks second with a gain of 0.18%; and Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC ) ranks third with a loss of 0.23%.

National-Cl A (NYSE:NBHC ) follows with a loss of 0.29% and Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.29%.

