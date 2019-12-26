Invesco Mortgage Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.04%

Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.72 to a high of $16.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.05 on volume of 379,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Invesco Mortgage have traded between a low of $13.67 and a high of $17.33 and are now at $16.74, which is 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

