Invesco Mortgage Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (IVR)

Invesco Mortgage's stock is down 48.6% to $2.74 on heavy trading volume. Approximately 5.6 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 3.8 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Invesco Mortgage on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.01. Since that call, shares of Invesco Mortgage have fallen 66.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Invesco Mortgage has traded in a range of $2.75 to $18.30 and is now at $5.33, 94% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.