Invesco Ltd Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.35%

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.65 to a high of $18.72. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.65 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Invesco Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.15 and a high of $22.18 and are now at $18.90, 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Invesco Ltd and will alert subscribers who have IVZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.