Invesco Ltd Falls 4.99% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.51 to a high of $7.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.59 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Invesco Ltd have traded between a low of $7.20 and a high of $21.09 and are now at $7.43, which is 3% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

