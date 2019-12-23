Invacare Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.80%

Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.86 to a high of $9.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.15 on volume of 74,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Invacare Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.05 and a high of $11.63 and are now at $9.04, 196% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.4%.

