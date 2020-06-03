Invacare Corp has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Health Care Equipment Industry (IVC, ANGO, CFMS, TRXC, IRIX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Invacare Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.59. Following is Angiodynamics In with a a price to book ratio of 0.78. Conformis Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.88.

Transenterix Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.21, and Iridex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.41.

