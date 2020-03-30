Invacare Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry (IVC , DXCM , TNDM, MASI , IART )

We looked at the Health Care Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC ) ranks first with a gain of 5.88%; Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM ) ranks second with a gain of 5.10%; and Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) ranks third with a gain of 4.99%.

Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI ) follows with a gain of 2.96% and Integra Lifescie (NASDAQ:IART ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.40%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Integra Lifescie on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.81. Since that call, shares of Integra Lifescie have fallen 22.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.