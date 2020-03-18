Intuitive Surgic (ISRG) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $406.38

Shares of Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) opened today above their pivot of $387.66 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $406.38. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $427.08 and $466.50 will be of interest.

Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) has potential upside of 15.2% based on a current price of $401.28 and analysts' consensus price target of $462.47. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $544.63 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $568.44.

Intuitive Surgic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $619.00 and the current low of $368.94 and are currently at $401.28 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 1.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intuitive Surgic and will alert subscribers who have ISRG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.