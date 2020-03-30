Intuitive Surgic has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Health Care Equipment Industry (ISRG, ABMD, MASI, PODD, OFIX)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Intuitive Surgic ranks highest with a an RPE of $743,000. Abiomed Inc is next with a an RPE of $654,000. Masimo Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $589,000.
Insulet Corp follows with a an RPE of $567,000, and Orthofix Intl rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $513,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Orthofix Intl on October 29th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $40.89. Since that call, shares of Orthofix Intl have fallen 36.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
