Intuitive Surgic Falls 4.78% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $588.00 to a high of $596.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $596.14 on volume of 344,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Intuitive Surgic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1054.77 and a 52-week low of $555.02 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $585.49 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

