Intuit Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 9.77%

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $230.44 to a high of $243.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $235.00 on volume of 521,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intuit Inc have traded between the current low of $230.44 and a high of $306.89 and are now at $235.72. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 0.24% lower over the past week, respectively.