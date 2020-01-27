Intuit Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.05%

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $281.01 to a high of $284.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $285.88 on volume of 305,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Intuit Inc has traded in a range of $207.69 to $295.77 and is now at $284.36, 37% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Intuit Inc on December 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $265.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Intuit Inc have risen 8.3%. We continue to monitor INTU for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.