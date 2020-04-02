Intuit Inc Rises 2.77% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $284.45 to a high of $287.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $286.84 on volume of 364,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Intuit Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $295.77 and a 52-week low of $207.69 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $290.62 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

