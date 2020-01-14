MySmarTrend
Intuit Inc has the Highest Return on Equity in the Application Software Industry (INTU, MANH, PAYC, FICO, BLKB)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Intuit Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 9,783.7%. Manhattan Assoc is next with a ROE of 7,498.5%. Paycom Software ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,437.0%.

Fair Isaac Corp follows with a ROE of 3,129.7%, and Blackbaud Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,436.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Blackbaud Inc on October 21st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $86.26. Since that call, shares of Blackbaud Inc have fallen 8.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

