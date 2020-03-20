Intuit Inc Falls 6.21% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $208.99 to a high of $219.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $210.52 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Intuit Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $208.99 and a high of $306.89 and are now at $205.12. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

