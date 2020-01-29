Intuit Inc is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (INTU, GLUU, RNG, ADBE, SPLK)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Intuit Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $663,000. Following is Glu Mobile Inc with a an RPE of $570,000. Ringcentral In-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $540,000.
Adobe Sys Inc follows with a an RPE of $425,000, and Splunk Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $397,000.
