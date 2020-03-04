Intuit Inc is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (INTU , ANSS , SNPS , CTXS , CDNS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Application Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU ) ranks first with a gain of 3.26%; Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS ) ranks second with a gain of 2.34%; and Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS ) ranks third with a gain of 2.14%.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS ) follows with a gain of 2.04% and Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.06%.

