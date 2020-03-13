Intrepid Potash Inc has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (IPI, UAN, AVD, CF, MOS)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Intrepid Potash Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.64. Following is CVR Partners LP with a sales per share of $2.87. Amer Vanguard ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $13.31.

Cf Industries Ho follows with a sales per share of $17.34, and Mosaic Co/The rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $21.67.

