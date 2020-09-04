Intrepid Potash Inc has the Highest Sales Growth in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (IPI, AVD, FMC, CF, MON)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest sales growth.

Intrepid Potash Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,706.2%. Amer Vanguard is next with a sales growth of 1,375.6%. Fmc Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,338.0%.

Cf Industries Ho follows with a sales growth of 1,207.6%, and Monsanto Co rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 842.8%.

