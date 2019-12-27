MySmarTrend
Intl Speedway-A is Among the Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Highest Beta (ISCA, PLNT, SEAS, MTN, TRK)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Intl Speedway-A ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Planet Fitness-A is next with a a beta of 1.1. Seaworld Enterta ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

Vail Resorts follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Speedway Motorsp on April 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.37. Since that recommendation, shares of Speedway Motorsp have risen 7.7%. We continue to monitor Speedway Motorsp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

