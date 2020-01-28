Intl Speedway-A is Among the Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Highest Beta (ISCA, PLNT, SEAS, MTN, TRK)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Intl Speedway-A ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Following is Planet Fitness-A with a a beta of 1.1. Seaworld Enterta ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.
Vail Resorts follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.
