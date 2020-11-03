Intl Paper Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.84%

Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.78 to a high of $33.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.79 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Intl Paper Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $31.78 and a high of $47.96 and are now at $32.17. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

