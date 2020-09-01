Intl Paper Co has the Highest Sales Growth in the Paper Packaging Industry (IP, PKG, AVY, SEE, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest sales growth.

Intl Paper Co ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,153.1%. Packaging Corp is next with a sales growth of 1,152.3%. Avery Dennison ranks third highest with a sales growth of 866.3%.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a sales growth of 594.4%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 530.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Avery Dennison on September 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $116.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Avery Dennison have risen 9.1%. We continue to monitor Avery Dennison for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.