Intl Paper Co has the Highest Sales Growth in the Paper Packaging Industry (IP, PKG, AVY, SEE, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest sales growth.

Intl Paper Co ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,153.1%. Packaging Corp is next with a sales growth of 1,152.3%. Avery Dennison ranks third highest with a sales growth of 866.3%.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a sales growth of 594.4%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 530.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Packaging Corp on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $107.45. Since that call, shares of Packaging Corp have fallen 5.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.