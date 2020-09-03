Intl Paper Co has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Paper Packaging Industry (IP, WRK, PKG, SEE, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Intl Paper Co ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.9%. Westrock Co is next with a forward earnings yield of 13.4%. Packaging Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.7%.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.4%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Intl Paper Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Intl Paper Co in search of a potential trend change.