Intl Paper Co Falls 3.87% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.00 to a high of $43.17. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.38 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Intl Paper Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.45 and a high of $48.24 and are now at $41.75, 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intl Paper Co and will alert subscribers who have IP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.