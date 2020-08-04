Intl Paper Co is Among the Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (IP, WRK, SEE, PKG, GPK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Intl Paper Co ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 15.5%. Following is Westrock Co with a forward earnings yield of 13.3%. Sealed Air Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.4%.

Packaging Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.1%, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intl Paper Co on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $41.53. Since that call, shares of Intl Paper Co have fallen 24.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.