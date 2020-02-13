Intl Flvr & Frag Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.39%

Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $128.53 to a high of $133.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $137.83 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Intl Flvr & Frag share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $152.95 and a 52-week low of $104.86 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $136.36 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intl Flvr & Frag and will alert subscribers who have IFF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.