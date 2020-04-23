MySmarTrend
Intl Flvr & Frag Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.58%

Written on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 12:49pm
By Nick Russo

Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $125.06 to a high of $127.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $126.03 on volume of 236,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Intl Flvr & Frag share prices have been bracketed by a low of $92.14 and a high of $152.95 and are now at $126.62, 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

