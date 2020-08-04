Intl Flvr & Frag Rises 2.84% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $114.04 to a high of $118.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $117.08 on volume of 332,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Intl Flvr & Frag share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $152.95 and a 52-week low of $92.14 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $117.61 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 1.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Intl Flvr & Frag. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Intl Flvr & Frag in search of a potential trend change.