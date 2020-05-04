Intl Flvr & Frag has the Lowest Beta in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (IFF, AXTA, ECL, ASH, SXT)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Intl Flvr & Frag ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Axalta Coating S is next with a a beta of 0.8. Ecolab Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Ashland Global H follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Sensient Technol rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sensient Technol on October 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $65.17. Since that call, shares of Sensient Technol have fallen 40.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.