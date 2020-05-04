MySmarTrend
Intl Flvr & Frag has the Lowest Beta in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (IFF, AXTA, ECL, ASH, SXT)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Intl Flvr & Frag ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Axalta Coating S is next with a a beta of 0.8. Ecolab Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Ashland Global H follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Sensient Technol rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sensient Technol on October 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $65.17. Since that call, shares of Sensient Technol have fallen 40.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

