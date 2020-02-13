Intl Flvr & Frag Falls 2.39% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $128.53 to a high of $133.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $137.83 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Intl Flvr & Frag share prices have been bracketed by a low of $104.86 and a high of $152.95 and are now at $136.36, 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

