Intersect Ent In has the Best Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (XENT , AERI , PFE , ZGNX , BMY )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Intersect Ent In (NASDAQ:XENT ) ranks first with a loss of 1.16%; Aerie Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AERI ) ranks second with a loss of 2.24%; and Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE ) ranks third with a loss of 3.60%.

Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX ) follows with a loss of 4.33% and Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 4.39%.

