Intersect Ent In Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (XENT)

The price of Intersect Ent In shares has slipped to $8.41 (a 11.5% change) on heavy trading volume. Approximately 1.9 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 773,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intersect Ent In and will alert subscribers who have XENT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intersect Ent In have traded between a low of $10.24 and a high of $34.51 and are now at $9.50, which is -7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.