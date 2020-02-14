Intersect Ent In is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (XENT , ITCI , RVNC , TBPH , CTLT )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Intersect Ent In (NASDAQ:XENT ) ranks first with a gain of 6.32%; Intra-Cellular T (NASDAQ:ITCI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.55%; and Revance Therapeu (NASDAQ:RVNC ) ranks third with a gain of 2.11%.

Theravance B (NASDAQ:TBPH ) follows with a gain of 1.54% and Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.74%.

