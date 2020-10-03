International Ga Trading Lower Today on Above-Average Volume (IGT)

The price of International Ga shares has slipped to $5.78 (a -3.4% change) on heavy trading volume. Approximately 2.7 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in International Ga. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of International Ga in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, International Ga has traded in a range of $6.90 to $16.25 and is now at $5.59, -19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.