International Ga (IGT) Approaches New Downside Target of $5.85

International Ga (NYSE:IGT) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $6.70 today and has reached the first level of support at $6.16. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $5.85 and $5.00.

International Ga (NYSE:IGT) has potential upside of 409.4% based on a current price of $6.73 and analysts' consensus price target of $34.29. International Ga shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.18 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $13.50.

International Ga share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.25 and a 52-week low of $5.59 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $6.73 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% lower and 3.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

