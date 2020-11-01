International Ga has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (IGT, GDEN, ERI, CNTY, CZR)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

International Ga ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 138.1%. Golden Entertain is next with a EBITDA growth of 136.9%. Eldorado Resorts ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 98.9%.

Century Casinos follows with a EBITDA growth of 98.5%, and Caesars Entertai rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 96.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Caesars Entertai on April 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.55. Since that recommendation, shares of Caesars Entertai have risen 42.8%. We continue to monitor Caesars Entertai for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.