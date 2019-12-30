International Ga is Among the Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (IGT, EVRI, SGMS, LVS, CHDN)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

International Ga ranks highest with a an RPE of $412,000. Everi Holdings Inc is next with a an RPE of $395,000. Scientific Gam-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $369,000.

Las Vegas Sands follows with a an RPE of $264,000, and Churchill Downs rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $264,000.

