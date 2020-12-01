Interdigital Inc has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Communications Equipment Industry (IDCC, ADTN, AAOI, JNPR, CMTL)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Interdigital Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -55.5%. Following is Adtran Inc with a EBITDA growth of -3.0%. Applied Optoelec ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 8.4%.

Juniper Networks follows with a EBITDA growth of 16.0%, and Comtech Telecomm rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 18.7%.

