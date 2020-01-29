Interdigital Inc has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Communications Equipment Industry (IDCC, NTGR, UBNT, ANET, SATS)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Interdigital Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.5 million. Netgear Inc is next with a an RPE of $1.4 million. Ubiquiti Network ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million.

Arista Networks follows with a an RPE of $991,000, and Echostar Corp-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $931,000.

