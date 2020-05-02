Intercontinental Falls 1.16% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.66 to a high of $94.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $99.39 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Intercontinental share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.93 and a 52-week low of $71.90 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $91.52 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

