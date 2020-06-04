Intercontinental is Among the Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (ICE, NDAQ, TRI, MORN, VALU)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Intercontinental ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.77. Following is Nasdaq Inc with a a price to book ratio of 2.78. Thomson Reuters ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 3.66.

Morningstar Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 5.48, and Value Line Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 6.20.

